Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $8.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

