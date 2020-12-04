Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $13,813,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $11,062,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of CDLX opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $1,093,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,634,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 89,433 shares valued at $9,124,243. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

