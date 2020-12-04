Sei Investments Co. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 65.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $70,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

