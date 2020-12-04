Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 234.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,905 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.56 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $441.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

