Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.82% of Standex International worth $108,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $634,267. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CJS Securities raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $76.20 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $943.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.