BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,502 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,223,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.49% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $110,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

