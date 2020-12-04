BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,827 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $108,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily acquired 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 697 shares of company stock worth $45,134 over the last 90 days.

TMP opened at $65.67 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

