BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cincinnati Bell worth $111,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.20 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

