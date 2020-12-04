Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.61% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $112,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.