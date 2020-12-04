BlackRock Inc. Has $116.19 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.57% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $116,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 940.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $108.62 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

