BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,067,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of MFA Financial worth $112,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

NYSE:MFA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.