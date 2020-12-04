New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 203.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immersion were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immersion by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,526 shares of company stock worth $971,289 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMMR stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

