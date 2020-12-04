CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.42% of CryoLife worth $114,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 535.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.89 million, a PE ratio of -54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

