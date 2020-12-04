Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 146,795 Shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,795 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MobileIron were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MobileIron by 151.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

MOBL stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $834.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. On average, analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock valued at $28,894,215 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

