Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

