Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Qumu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.