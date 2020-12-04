Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Champions Oncology worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

