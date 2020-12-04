Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $375.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

