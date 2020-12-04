Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

