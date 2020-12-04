Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $836,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $235,299 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

