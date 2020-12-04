Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

