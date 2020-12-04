Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

