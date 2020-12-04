Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,663,750 shares of company stock worth $72,269,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

