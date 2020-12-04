Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 113,769 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,769 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CYCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.08 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

