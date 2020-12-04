LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of LSB Industries worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LSB Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of LXU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.03. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

