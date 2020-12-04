New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225,815 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 129,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NMFC stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

