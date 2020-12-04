Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 267.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $6,229,235. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

