Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $298.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.77. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $316.87. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

