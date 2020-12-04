Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 189,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

