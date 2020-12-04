Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTM opened at $12.66 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

