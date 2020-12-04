Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $281.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

