HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,406,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 509.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of HEICO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of HEI opened at $131.56 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,755 in the last three months. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

