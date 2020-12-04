Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Valhi by 63.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Valhi by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VHI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

