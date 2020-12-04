LPL Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,001 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $158.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

