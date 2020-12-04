The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $71.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

