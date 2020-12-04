Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

