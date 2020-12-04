LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $500,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

