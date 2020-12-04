LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

