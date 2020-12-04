LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,481 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlas worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO opened at $11.21 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.