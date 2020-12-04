Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,162,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

