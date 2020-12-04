LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

