Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

