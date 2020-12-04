LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.50% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

