LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 850,828 shares of company stock worth $34,056,727. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.47 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

