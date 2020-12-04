LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,147 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

