LPL Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

