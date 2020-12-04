Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,268,034 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $38.06 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

