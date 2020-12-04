LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,182,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $45.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.