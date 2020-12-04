LPL Financial LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 37.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $978.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $996.03 and its 200-day moving average is $987.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

