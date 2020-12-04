LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,000.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,818.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $56.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.